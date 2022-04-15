Hhemp.co Ad Chief Stix To Give Out 25k Delta-8 THC Hemp Products At SweetWater 420 Fest

Hhemp.co, a leading contract manufacturing company and premium hemp brand, announced that it will be joining forces with Xhale City and Chief Stix in a collaboration to launch new innovative Delta-8 THC Hemp products at the SweetWater 420 Fest in Atlanta Georgia on April 29, 2022.

Through a white-labeling partnership with celebrity-endorsed hemp brand Chief Stix, Hhemp.co will be launching three new products at the festival: Chief Stix & Xhale City-branded Sativa, Hybrid and Indica Delta-8 THC products.

The sativa strain available is Maui Wowie. The hybrid strain is Gorilla Glue. The indica strain is Grand Daddy Purple. Twenty-five thousand samples of these three products will be given out at the festival.

Dr. Bao Le, the CEO of Hhemp.co told Benzinga: "I am personally thrilled to see Hhemp.co grow to the point where we are being recognized as a company that has moved beyond our own house brand and can help others make incredibly effective products. We are so excited to collaborate with Chief Stix and Xhale City to be releasing three new products at the festival. I think they'll be a hit!"

The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual event presented by SweetWater Brewing Company in downtown Atlanta’s Mt Olympic Park. With a strong focus on environmental sustainability since its founding 18 years ago, the festival is held on the weekend closest to Earth Day.