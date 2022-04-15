EXCLUSIVE: How To Get Free Medical Marijuana Appointments In NY, MA, WV, MO

Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to New York, West Virginia and Massachusetts, offering 100 free appointments to residents in each of the states, over the next 6 months.

“Despite the fact that medical marijuana has been legal in New York for the past eight years, recent legislation to expand the program points to the fact that the accessibility barrier has yet to be overcome,” said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. “Expanding into New York will hopefully ease or eliminate this barrier and ensure that this vital treatment option is available to all those who need it.”

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

“West Virginia only recently legalized medical marijuana in 2017, and it took two more years for the law to go into effect and give West Virginians the ability to access this important method of treatment,” added Stearman. “We are excited to bring Elevate’s services to the state and simplify the process for all residents, as well as offer 1,000 free appointments to break down yet another barrier for anyone without the means to pay for the application process.”

About Massachusetts, he said, “It’s been a decade since medical marijuana was legalized in Massachusetts, but this fact has not resolved the problems of accessibility still plaguing patients. Bringing Elevate to Massachusetts will not only make it easier - and less costly, for 1,000 residents - to apply for a medical marijuana card, it will also smooth out the process on the clinician side and widen the availability of this valuable treatment option.”

Veterans Community Project

In addition, Elevate Holistics is sponsoring all certification appointments for the Veterans Community Project of Kansas City, MO, beginning with a patient drive on April 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am.

“When I first started working at Veterans Community Project, I immediately noticed the variety of physical and mental health needs of the residents. Many residents expressed interest in using medical marijuana in lieu of traditional medications; however, they were unable to because of limited income,” said Karli Daigle, Lead Residential Case Manager at Veterans Community Project. “Through the partnership, Elevate Holistics has graciously agreed to help guide our residents through the medical marijuana application process, covering the costs, and offer education to the residents on what would be most beneficial for their specific needs.”

At this first patient drive, there will be someone on-site to assist Veterans in signing up for medical marijuana card appointments. Future events will be held at the organization’s Oklahoma City and St. Louis locations to ensure Veterans across the state of Missouri have access to this valuable resource.

“Veterans are our nation’s heroes, and the idea that they could be denied access to medical marijuana due to financial circumstances is unimaginable,” said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. “We are proud to partner with Veterans Community Project and offer our help to these brave and deserving men and women.”

Photo by Nick Harsell on Unsplash