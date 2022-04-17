QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cannibble Foodtech Brand 'The Pelicann' Hemp Based Products Available Soon On Walmart.com

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 17, 2022 2:41 PM | 1 min read

Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., PLCN is an Israeli food tech company that produces premixed foods, beverages, nutritional supplements and spices infused with active and non-active cannabidiols where legal to do so. The company announced that Walmart WMT Marketplace has approved its "The Pelicann" products Hemp protein Shakes & Hemp Protein Cake Mixes for sale and will be available soon on walmart.com

The products contain organic hemp seeds oil and high protein levels of pure hemp protein and are sugar-free.

"This achievement is a significant growth factor for our The Pelicann brand. Our products will be displayed on Walmart's online marketplace, available for viewing by millions of visitors each month," Yoav Bar Joseph Cannibble's CEO stated.

The Pelicann product sales will be processed via Walmart's secure checkout, including shipping and returns or exchanges.

"Walmart Marketplace will allow us to piggyback on Walmart's reputation and massive online audience to sell our products. If that sounds good, stay tuned as there is more to come," Bar Joseph added.

Photo: Courtesy of Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.

Related News

Israeli Edibles Producer Cannibble Reaches US With 'The Pelicann' Products

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.Yoav Bar JosephCannabisNewsRetail SalesMarkets