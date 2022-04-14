The Good Shroom To Launch In All Central Market Locations In Texas

The Good Shroom Co Inc. MUSH, a company with a portfolio of brands which include traditional cannabis and beverage products, executes its first large retailer launch.

MUSH, through its licensed subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., operates Teonan instant wellness beverages. In line with its retail strategy, MUSH is launching in all Central Market locations.

Central Market is one of many key targets for Teonan due to its customer base which is health conscious and generally purchase clean label products. It is a higher end supermarket chain in the organic/healthy segment with 10 large locations. Its US sales and marketing team are working alongside Central Market to assure proper shelf positioning and visibility of all the Teonan products.

The approval of Central Market is not only a win for the Teonan brand but also sets precedent for a variety of other similar retailers.

MUSH CEO Eric Ronsse stated "The health food industry is ripe for disruption. It has more health conscious consumers than ever before. It doesn't just take a great product at a good price to succeed. You need large scale distribution, merchandising and a solid sales team in order to obtain large early adopter retail accounts. This is why we are pleased to announce our launch in Central Market. We expect this will be the first of many."