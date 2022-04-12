Earnings Preview For Valens Co

Valens Co VLNS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Valens Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

Valens Co bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Valens Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.34 -0.06 -0.05 -0.05 Price Change % -7.51% -11.23% -2.76% 18.65%

Stock Performance

Shares of Valens Co were trading at $1.3 as of April 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.