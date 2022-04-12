Fyllo To Acquire Semasio To Enhance Its Data Solutions

Fyllo signed a stock purchase agreement with Semasio. The acquisition will enhance Fyllo's data solutions, including its Data Marketplace, which offers cannabis and CBD purchase data, with new targeting and distribution capabilities.

The acquisition not only enhances the companies' current solutions but it will enable Fyllo to:

Provide more sophisticated brand insights

Strengthen its data and engineering teams

Expand its data solutions to clients globally

"Fyllo has been sought after by both mainstream and emerging brands that want to reach some of today's most progressive, influential and active consumers. Semasio will not only enhance our data marketplace and extend our targeting capabilities, the company's technology and engineering talent provides additional resources to enable us to scale the Fyllo Compliance Cloud and serve new industries and regions," stated Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo.

Based in Germany, Semasio works with marketers to help them understand and reach their audiences, across 30 languages and counting, through three types of targeting: audience, contextual, and brand fit. Semasio provides future-proofed data solutions for brands that want to reach audiences based on what is important to them in the moment.

Semasio will continue to serve its portfolio of leading clients around the world, which include global agency holding groups, independent agencies, brands and the industry's largest technology providers. Its datasets and capabilities will also be integrated into the Fyllo Data Marketplace, which can be accessed by marketers directly or via all leading advertising platforms.

"Fyllo offers Semasio a unique opportunity to expand our current business, which provides data and targeting capabilities for marketers to connect with current and prospective customers, as well as to integrate our data and technology into the rapidly growing Fyllo Data Marketplace. Chad and Fyllo are creating the most compelling platform-as-a-service today, and we are excited to become part of that," stated Kasper Skou, co-Founder and CEO of Semasio.