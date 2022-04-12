Curaleaf Partners With WB Canna To Bring Its CBD & Hemp Products To Caribbean, Latin America & Travel Retail

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF has announced that its Select CBD and Curaleaf Hemp products will become available for the first time in the Caribbean market thanks to a new distribution agreement with WB Canna Co. & Wellness.

Why It Matters?

This agreement will bring Curaleaf's lineup of products from its eponymous Hemp and Select CBD product lines to customers in, and traveling throughout, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Bermuda, Barbados, Cayman, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Jamaica, and Saint Maarten, as well as additional markets in Latin America, travel retail, and the cruise and diplomatic channel.

The distribution relationship combines Curaleaf's expertise in creating high-quality non-psychoactive hemp products with WB Canna Co.'s ability to navigate the legal and compliance needs across the fragmented geography of the Caribbean, bringing operating efficiencies that will drive further accessibility to Curaleaf's family of CBD products.

WB Canna Co. & Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami-based WEBB Banks, the leading premium wine and spirits distributor in the Caribbean and one of the first companies in the region focused on distribution of top-quality CBD and wellness products.

Curaleaf Hemp offers a broad range of CBD products with consumer-friendly formats and price points to select retailers throughout the U.S. A collection of all-new Select CBD products that feature minor cannabinoids like CBN and CBG, are slated to debut in April.

What’s Next?

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of our award-winning CBD products to retail stores in the Caribbean through a distribution partner like WB Canna Co,” Patrick Larkin, SVP of sales at Curaleaf, said.

Joseph Gennaro, VP of CBD, Health & Wellness at Curaleaf believes that “consumer demand for high-quality CBD products will continue to grow year-over-year, and we remain laser-focused on building brand recognition and brand loyalty."

"Consequently, our agreement with WB Canna Co. marks a key inflection point in the go-to-market strategy for our CBD business and shows our commitment to achieving international growth," Gennaro added.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash