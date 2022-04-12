Dad Grass Launches George Harrison 'All Things Must Grass' CBD Collection, Here's What's In It

American cannabis brand Dad Grass is collaborating with one of the most influential artists in modern history - music legend George Harrison. The partnership launches with the rollout of a signature All Things Must Grass collection featuring pre-rolled CBD + CBG joints, paraphernalia and merchandise.

By rolling up the light-hearted and laid-back products, which Dad Grass believes Harrison would have enjoyed back in the day, the company is honoring the late musician and celebrating the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece All Things Must Pass.

The collection can be purchased online and will be available in-store at select dealers across the United States this month. Dad Grass' CBD products are federally legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill and can be delivered to doorsteps across the country via the US postal service. The low-dose organic hemp flower used for these joints, as well as all Dad Grass products, contains less than 0.3% THC.

“We tend to shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that kids are into today,” Ben Starmer, co-founder and CEO of Dad Grass said. “For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was ‘having a laugh’ back in the early 70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke.”

Here is a teaser video for the collection, created by artist Jess Rotter:

Dad Grass x George Harrison | All Things Must Grass from Dad Grass on Vimeo.

All Things Must Grass Highlights

Headlining the All Things Must Grass collection is the Special Blend George Harrison Dad Grass Five Pack, a pack of pre-rolls crafted from a mix of organic CBD and CBG hemp flower responsibly grown right in the USA. The idea behind it is to serve as an ode to George’s mystic blend of cultures, styles and time through the combination of CBD for physical harmony and CBG for mental clarity.

Inspired by the iconic artwork and creative spirit of All Things Must Pass, the collaboration also features paraphernalia and co-branded merchandise including a pack of George Harrison signature rolling papers, a rolling tray, limited edition silk-screened posters, buttons, pins, matches, stickers and a very special edition All Things Must Grass Dad Stash.

This version of Dad Grass’s fan-favorite stashing system disguises a pack of Special Blend joints as an All Things Must Pass double cassette box so you can hide your grass in plain sight. Fun isn’t it?

Photo: Courtesy of Dad Grass