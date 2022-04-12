Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TrueGreen, PSYC, BioSteel Sports Nutrition, Perfect Union, YourWay Cannabis Brands

As we get closer to the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns (April 20-21) in Miami that will be gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Cannabis Tech Firm TrueGreen Taps Katherine Lagow As President

TrueGreen, a leading provider of smart packaging technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announced the appointment of Katherine Lagow as president.

Lagow joins TrueGreen from Standard Wellness Company, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) with licenses in Ohio, Utah, Maryland and Missouri, where she most recently led all marketing and business development.

Before joining Standard, Lagow was an executive at The Team8 sports marketing and investment firm founded by tennis legend Roger Federer and his longtime agent Tony Godsick. She spearheaded strategic initiatives and new partnerships.

Working closely with TrueGreen's senior executive team, Lagow will head TrueGreen's rapidly expanding new business efforts, integrating the company's product development, marketing, communications and strategic partnerships.

Lagow has deep experience across every facet of the cannabis business, from fundraising to operations to government affairs.

"Katherine is recognized as one of the industry's most effective and far-sighted new leaders, and we are delighted to have her join our growing team," Chris Quinlan, founder and CEO of TrueGreen said.

PSYC Strengthens Its Leadership Team With Key Additions

PSYC Corporation PSYC, a psychedelic news and information platform has welcomed Sacha G. Hebbert, Robin Divine and Brad Schlesinger, Esq. to the leadership team for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation and rapidly expanding Psychedelic Spotlight media platform.

Hebbert joins PSYC as a seasoned executive sales and marketing consultant, bringing over ten years of content marketing and management experience, including roles as sales operations manager for PharmaDrug Inc. PHRX LMLLF and senior product and marketing manager for Mind Cure Health MCURF.

He will play an integral role in refining its monetization strategies for Psychedelic Spotlight and exploring and identifying any potential revenue-focused opportunities the company is yet to tap into.

Divine joins the PSYC advisory board as the proud founder of Black People Trip.

Launched in 2020, Black People Trip is dedicated to education, advocacy for equity, and creating safe spaces for the Black community, specifically Black women.

The company will rely on Divine’s expertise and passion to expand on Psychedelic Spotlight’s focus and commitment to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the psychedelic community, as a trusted voice and leader for the space and internally for the company.

Also joining the PSYC advisory board is Brad Schlesinger, Esq.

For over a decade, Brad worked as a criminal, legal and drug policy researcher and then practicing attorney.

As a public defender with experience in criminal and appellate courts, and a member of the US Supreme Court Bar, Schlesinger provides a unique insight into the legal system.

He’s a subject matter expert on systemic racism within the carceral state, sentencing law and policy, drug policy and civil liberties.

“We are truly delighted and humbled to welcome each of these incredibly talented and wonderful individuals to the PSYC family,” David Flores, PSYC CEO, said. “The passion, experience, and knowledge they each bring from their respective backgrounds is, in my opinion, another example of the world-class team we are assembling for PSYC.”

Soccer Star Sergiño Dest Signs With Canopy Growth's BioSteel Sports Nutrition As Brand Ambassador

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is part-owned by Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, announced its latest athlete partnership with Sergiño Dest, defender for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT).

Dest joins the brand’s team of elite athlete ambassadors that includes fellow soccer star Christen Press, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Luka Dončić.

As the newest member of TeamBioSteel, Dest will have the continued support of Clean. Healthy. Hydration. on and off the field and will amplify the brand’s lineup of zero-sugar hydration products to his community and fans across the globe.

BioSteel is also an official sponsor of U.S. Soccer, which means players, including Dest, hydrate with BioSteel on the sidelines during matches.

“Clean hydration and being smart about what I put into my body are essential to my time on the field and to my overall healthy lifestyle,” Dest said. “I look forward to taking the field with the support of BioSteel and working with the brand to introduce my community to the same sugar-free hydration products I drink to support my daily hydration routine.”

Meghan Fort Takes On New Role As Chief Operating Officer Of Perfect Union

Perfect Union has promoted Meghan Fort to chief operating officer after serving as the company's senior vice president of retail.

Since joining the Perfect Union team, Fort has supported management systems across the organization's retail markets.

Her prior experience comes from various retail industries, including serving as the VP of North American Retail at Farrow & Ball, where Fort pushed sales up by 50% over three years.

With stops along the way at Burberry, Vineyard Vines, PRADA and Ralph Lauren RL, Fort held roles ranging from store management, human resources, and product development.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with Perfect Union and look forward to the ability to work closely with the leadership team to ensure that we are creating the best cannabis experience possible," said the new COO.

YourWay Cannabis Brands Names Sandra Ceccacci As New CFO

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. YOURF has appointed Sandra Ceccacci as its chief financial officer, effective April 4, 2022.

Ceccacci joins YourWay from Clearway Group of Companies, where she served as vice-president of finance.

"Sandra brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a results-oriented financial executive," stated Eula Adams, member of the board of directors and former CFO of YourWay. "Sandra has over 25 years of leadership experience in finance, tax, accounting, treasury, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures for entities operating in multiple business units and geographies."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash