Leaf Trade Closes $12.5M Series B Round, Names Brian Ward CFO

Leaf Trade, a tech company that facilitates ordering and fulfillment for sellers and buyers of wholesale cannabis products, closed its $12.5 million Series B preferred round, led by Artemis Growth Partners, bringing funding to date for Leaf Trade to a total of $22.5 million.

Brian Ward was named as the company's chief financial officer. Brian most recently served as Verano's VRNOF CFO. His experience includes leading accounting and finance, M&A, analytics, IT, procurement, tax, treasury, and investor relations teams. In addition, his background includes working at companies such as 3M MMM and KPMG.

"Leaf Trade has a tremendous product, team, and mission. I have been fortunate to work with them as a client and I'm excited to join during this pivotal time on the heels of a successful Series B. Leaf Trade powers the largest and fastest-growing players in national cannabis, and I believe that the company's software and services platform fulfill an essential and irreplaceable role among a demanding customer base. I'm appreciative of James, Michael, and the Board for this opportunity and excited to help propel the organization and industry forward," Ward stated.

James Yi, founder and CEO of Leaf Trade, added: "We are fortunate to have the continued support of great existing partners like Artemis and thrilled to welcome Brian Ward to the team, with his extensive operational experience in cannabis. The strength of our platform is rooted in both the complete, out-of-the-box solutions we offer to mom and pop operators as well as custom offerings to empower enterprise clients to streamline complex workflows. Our industry-leading marketplace and integrated payments solutions are fueled by an unrelenting commitment by our management team to a culture of customer service of the highest caliber. This along with a combination of superior technology, long-standing customer partnerships, deep platform and systems integrations, and an industry-leading investor base provides Leaf Trade with the skills and tool-set to continue rapid growth while always delivering unsurpassed value to customers and every Leaf Trade stakeholder."

Photo: Courtesy of Leaf Trade

