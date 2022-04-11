Cannabis Stock Movers For April 11, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 10.05% at $0.30
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 6.97% at $0.56
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 6.08% at $1.22
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 4.79% at $0.05
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 4.51% at $8.57
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 4.44% at $0.68
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.49
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 3.02% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 6.97% at $1.02
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 5.92% at $2.70
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 3.72% at $0.93
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.58% at $0.10
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.41% at $13.30
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.28% at $17.09
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.27% at $19.20
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
