Herbology Cannabis Partners With MKX OIL To Give Away $10,000 In Gas Cards This 4/20

Herbology Cannabis Co. is giving away $10,000 in gas cards for this year's 4/20 event.

Herbology partnered with MKX Oil Co., to give away $25 gas cards to the first 400 people in line on April 20. Herbology is also offering live music, food trucks, blowout deals, special guests and VIP appearances.

"We are very excited for this year's event. Every year, we think of new ways to give back to our customers, and this year, gas cards made the most sense," stated Tarek Jawad, CEO, and founder of Herbology Cannabis Co.

Herbology is located at 11392 W Jefferson Ave, River Rouge, MI 48218 and is open daily from 10AM to 9PM.

Photo: Courtesy of Herbology Cannabis Co.

