Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Brand Inks Deal To Launch CBD Products In Airports

Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, and its newly acquired brand, Just CBD, have partnered with distribution company OTG Management to carry its CBD products in airports.

The brand will initially be available in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport and Washington, DC’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with plans to expand distribution soon. The first products ordered by OTG Management, which is a leading operator of airport restaurants and retail storefronts in airports across the United States, were JustCBD’s night-time gummies and regular gummies.

“Airport retail sales represent a billion-dollar business, and we’re proud to have our JustCBD brand be accepted as one of the first world-class CBD lines of product to be distributed in US airports,” said Flora CEO Luis Merchan in the press release.

“As Flora continues to execute on its strategy to build a global house of brands and become one of the world’s largest distributors of cannabis derivatives, availability of JustCBD products in airports across the US is a meaningful step forward in our growth. We hope to expand our relationship with OTG as we explore the opportunity their significant footprint represents across our house of brands.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

