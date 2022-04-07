EXCLUSIVE: mode Launches Universal Dosing Device For Cannabis Cartridges With Limited Release Of Founders' Edition

mode's limited-release Founders’ Edition devices will start shipping in April, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

What's mode?

mode provides a sensible approach to cannabis consumption by removing the guesswork around dosing and helping consumers achieve the ideal experience every time.

mode offers several exclusive features, including:

Real-Time Dose Control – mode ’s Touch Slider™ allows users to adjust their dose with precision down to the milligram.

’s Touch Slider™ allows users to adjust their dose with precision down to the milligram. Universal 510 Compatibility – mode is compatible with the universal 510 threaded cartridges, giving users the freedom to enjoy their favorite strains from the best brands on the market.

is compatible with the universal 510 threaded cartridges, giving users the freedom to enjoy their favorite strains from the best brands on the market. Quick-Snap™ Connector – Switch between 510 cartridges easily by simply pushing a cartridge into the device to make a connection and pulling it out to remove it. No additional magnets or screwing required.

Switch between 510 cartridges easily by simply pushing a cartridge into the device to make a connection and pulling it out to remove it. No additional magnets or screwing required. Haptic Guidance – mode ’s Haptic Guidance feature lets users know exactly when the dose has started and when it has been completed with a gentle vibration from the device.

– ’s Haptic Guidance feature lets users know exactly when the dose has started and when it has been completed with a gentle vibration from the device. Bluetooth Connected mode App – The companion mobile app features the first ever control dashboard for personalized cannabis consumption. mode's App provides access to an onboarding questionnaire, product profiles, dose control, analytics, and more.

The Team

Founded by cannabis visionaries Izzy Kirsh, Mark (Akiva) Wagner, Stephen Bates and Seth Hayes, the mode platform was designed for wellness and recreational users alike.

The idea for mode was first realized when Kirsh suffered an injury, leading him to the opportunity and need for personalized and sensible cannabis dosing. The founders then embarked on a comprehensive R&D program, collaborating with world-class design/engineering teams and raising $4 million in funding to bring mode to market.

mode’s lead investor is Merida Capital, an industry-leading VC firm in the cannabis space.

“Merida is excited for the release of mode’s precision dosing vape device, which will provide patients and consumers with targeted dosing to meet consumption preferences. Merida also believes that targeted dosing will likely play a large role in the future of insurance reimbursement for cannabis as a medical treatment,” said Max Gerard, partner at Merida Capital.