Red Light Holland Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Ridley Doolittle has been confirmed as the new chief marketing officer (CMO) of the psychedelics-focused company Red Light Holland TRUFF. Doolittle was previously a part of the company’s team of advisors, since September 2021.

The executive worked for companies such as Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and General Mills GIS, but his longest tenure was at Bacardi, where he worked for over 9 years and advanced to senior brand innovation officer.

For Bruce Linton, Red Light Holland's chair of the advisory board, the appointment of a CMO was a natural progression given that the company “continues to grow their psychedelic products and brands in the Netherlands and other consumer packaged goods such.”

"Continuing to drive strong profitable brand growth across all of our business units will be a core focus for everything we do,” commented Doolittle.