Forian BioTrack Launches New Mexico Traceability Software For Adult Use Cannabis

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. subsidiary of Forian Inc. FORA, successfully completed the launch of its New Mexico state traceability system for adult-use cannabis sales. This latest state partnership demonstrates the continued expansion of Forian’s BioTrack state traceability system.

BioTrack has been the traceability system for New Mexico medical cannabis sales since 2015, and in 2021 expanded to also be the state’s partner for adult use compliance monitoring. The successful seamless transition of the traceability system from medical to dual-use enabled businesses to begin commercializing adult-use cannabis sales at 12:00 a.m. on April 1 with no disruption to retailers or consumers.

BioTrack’s software will track both medicinal and adult-use cannabis in New Mexico from when it is first planted as a seed to the point-of-sale to the consumer. BioTrack’s traceability system helps to ensure there is no product diversion and in the case of a recall, simplifies and streamlines those events.

"BioTrack's software worked seamlessly for New Mexico, helping the state to see a record-setting $5.2 million in combined cannabis sales during the state's first weekend of adult-use sales," stated Kristen Thomson, director of the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division. "We look forward to continuing to work with BioTrack to ensure that all consumers and patients have access to the products they need--and to ensure that the Cannabis Control Division can track product for quality assurance and consumer safety.”

Forian BioTrack has been New Mexico’s traceability partner since 2015. Forian’s BioTrack point-of-sale software is used by customers in 38 states and 10 countries, while 11 state governments, including New Mexico, currently use Forian’s BioTrack patient portal, traceability system, or Cannalytics software.

Andrew Douglas chief data & analytics officer of Forian, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Related News

Forian Inc. Announces Q4 And Full Year 2021 Financial Results, FY21 Revenue $16.9M

Forian Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Forian To Raise $24M Via Private Placement Of 3.5% Convertible Notes, Appoints New CFO



