Charlotte's Web Launches "Charlotte Figi Family Grant Program"

Charlotte's Web Inc. CWBHF unveiled its "Charlotte Figi Family Grant Program" as an annual initiative to honor the historic legacy of Charlotte, the little girl who suffered from seizures due to Dravet syndrome, and her story that helped to change CBD access for millions around the world.

Ten family grants are being awarded in keeping with the ten-year anniversary of the Stanley brothers providing their high-CBD and low-THC full-spectrum hemp formula to Charlotte Figi after her pediatrician supplied written permission.

Each year on Charlotte Figi Day, the company will now announce its family grantees and increase the number of grants by one annually. This year's granted families were selected by the Colorado-based nonprofit Realm of Caring based on families with the greatest need. Each family will receive a year's supply of Charlotte's Web products to support their overall health and wellness. This year's ten family grantees are from six different states, from California to Virginia.

"We keep Charlotte's heroic story illuminated while also supporting wellness and relief for those families most in need," stated Charlotte's Web CEO Jacques Tortoroli. "Our founders were there at the beginning, in 2012 with Charlotte and her family. Charlotte's story stands for the true founding of not only our company but the entire hemp CBD industry. The Charlotte Figi Family Grant Program pays tribute to our namesake by giving to health-seeking families with qualified needs."

Charlotte's Web will host an event for all of its employees at its manufacturing plant and R & D facility, the LOFT, which is in Louisville CO to honor the legacy of Charlotte Figi. They will also present the inaugural 'Courage Award' to an employee who has demonstrated unbridled courage in their work and life in this past year.