EXCLUSIVE: Marley Natural Cannabis Dispensaries To Open Across Canada

Docklight Brands, a consumer products company with celebrated brands including Marley Natural and Marley CBD, will bring Marley Natural dispensaries to adult-use cannabis consumers throughout Canada, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

This is thanks to a retail development agreement with Fresh Vibe Ventures and its leadership team, which boasts 40 years of experience building and scaling restaurants and franchised retail across Canada. Each store will be independently owned and operated by a franchisor.

Cedella Marley, singer, author, entrepreneur, and daughter of Bob and Rita Marley commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing the Marley Natural retail experience to Canada to expand on the brand’s already strong presence there, and to bring people together in an environment that celebrates the spirit and ethos of my family.”

The first Marley Natural dispensary will open at 1887 Avenue Road, Toronto on Tuesday, April 12. Future locations are planned across Canada, with 35 stores expected by 2030.

“Bringing Bob Marley and the Marley Natural retail experience is an exciting opportunity for Canadian consumers. The team at Fresh Vibe Ventures has decades of success building retail and restaurant brands in Canada, and we are pleased to collaborate with them,” said Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands.

Kevin Wooder, president of Fresh Vibe Ventures, also commented on the news, ensuring his company is “committed to honoring the powerful legacy of the Marley name through authentic and engaging retail experiences that marry the power of Bob’s music, spirit, and positivity with modern-day cannabis culture.

“We are also committed to supporting minority businesses through a network of partnerships; we understand the need for greater social equity in the cannabis sector,” Wooder concluded.