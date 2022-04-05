Atlas Thrive's New CBD Chewing Gum To Debut In Ontario & Alberta

Canadian cannabis company Atlas Biotechnologies Inc has launched Atlas Thrive CBD gum, in partnership with NordicCan.

This innovative addition to the line of Atlas Thrive products, provides another convenient, easy-to-use, and discreet way for adults to integrate CBD into their existing health and wellness routines.

Atlas Thrive CBD chewing gum can be consumed along with complementary Atlas Thrive products, including the transdermal patch, gels and tinctures, which use patented pharmaceutical absorption technology.

Offered in Vanilla Mint flavour, the gum contains 20 mg of CBD per piece and 200 mg of CBD per pack.

First launching in Ontario on April 12, Atlas Thrive gum will also be available for purchase at various cannabis retailers, including all Canna Cabana locations in Ontario.

They will also launch in Alberta along with various medical cannabis platforms, including Shoppers Drug Mart, over the next two months.

Photo: Courtesy of Atlas Biotechnologies Inc