Move Over Vanity Plates, Here Come Cannabis-Themed Licenses, Colorado Auction, Bidding Open To All

This might be the end of concealing your predilection for cannabis from Granny when you pick her up for a Sunday drive and she catches a glimpse of your “WEED” "420," or "THC” license plate.
Colorado has launched an auction for the rights to 22 different official state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases such as 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC and CBD
This year's round of bidding for the weed-themed plates is underway and they're going fast.
Last year Colorado did the same and raised $45,000 for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to support new and innovative programs for the state's disability community, say Colorado officials, starting with Gov. Jared Polis
For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical programs in our disability community.https://t.co/rBL3wGEaAV pic.twitter.com/xN9doq4GBj— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 2, 2022
Winning bidders will get the right to use a configuration of letters or numbers they chose on their novelty plates. They can also use the rights at a later date if needed.
And people who don’t live in Colorado can also bid on the license plates. If they win, they will be sent a novelty plate without the security features that come on a normal plate.
Bidding is taking place online and will remain open until 4:20 p.m. MT on April 20, 2022.
Thus far, Colorado has had no problem pulling in revenue from cannabis sales and putting it to good use.
Marijuana shops set a new sales record in 2021, selling almost $2.3 billion. The state also pulled in a record $423 million in tax revenues from cannabis sales in 2021. Nearly $500 million of cannabis tax revenue in Colorado has supported the state’s public school system.
There are 22 license plates available. Get 'em while you can:
CBD
GOTHEMP
420
710
BLUNT
BONGWTR
CANABIS
CO2
DABBING
EDIBLE
GOT OIL
HASH
MRY JANE
NORML
RESIN
TERPENE
THC
TOKER
TRIM
VISINE
WAX
Photo from State of Colorado
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.