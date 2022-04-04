Cannabis-Themed License Plates Up For Auction In Colorado, Bidding Open To All

This might be the end of hiding your predilection for cannabis from Granny if she catches a glimpse of your “WEED” "420," or "THC” license plate.

Colorado has launched an auction for the rights to 22 different official state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases such as 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC and CBD

This year's round of bidding for the weed-themed plates is underway and they're going fast.

Last year Colorado did the same and raised $45,000 for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to support new and innovative programs for the state's disability community, say Colorado officials, starting with Gov. Jared Polis

For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical programs in our disability community.https://t.co/rBL3wGEaAV pic.twitter.com/xN9doq4GBj — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 2, 2022

Winning bidders will get the right to use a configuration of letters or numbers they chose on their novelty plates. They can also use the rights at a later date if needed.

And people who don’t live in Colorado can also bid on the license plates. If they win, they will be sent a novelty plate without the security features that come on a normal plate.

Bidding is taking place online and will remain open until 4:20 p.m. MT on April 20, 2022.

Thus far, Colorado has had no problem pulling in revenue from cannabis sales and putting it to good use.

Marijuana shops set a new sales record in 2021, selling almost $2.3 billion. The state also pulled in a record $423 million in tax revenues from cannabis sales in 2021. Nearly $500 million of cannabis tax revenue in Colorado has supported the state’s public school system.

There are 22 license plates available. Get 'em while you can:

CBD

GOTHEMP

420

710

BLUNT

BONGWTR

CANABIS

CO2

DABBING

EDIBLE

GOT OIL

HASH

MRY JANE

NORML

RESIN

TERPENE

THC

TOKER

TRIM

VISINE

WAX

Photo from State of Colorado