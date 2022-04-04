QQQ
Cannabis-Themed License Plates Up For Auction In Colorado, Bidding Open To All

by Maureen Meehan, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 1:43 PM | 2 min read

This might be the end of hiding your predilection for cannabis from Granny if she catches a glimpse of your “WEED” "420," or "THC” license plate.  

Colorado has launched an auction for the rights to 22 different official state license plates with cannabis-themed phrases such as 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC and CBD

This year's round of bidding for the weed-themed plates is underway and they're going fast.

Last year Colorado did the same and raised $45,000 for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to support new and innovative programs for the state's disability community, say Colorado officials, starting with Gov. Jared Polis 

 

Winning bidders will get the right to use a configuration of letters or numbers they chose on their novelty plates. They can also use the rights at a later date if needed.

And people who don’t live in Colorado can also bid on the license plates. If they win, they will be sent a novelty plate without the security features that come on a normal plate. 

Bidding is taking place online and will remain open until 4:20 p.m. MT on April 20, 2022.

Thus far, Colorado has had no problem pulling in revenue from cannabis sales and putting it to good use.

Marijuana shops set a new sales record in 2021, selling almost $2.3 billion. The state also pulled in a record $423 million in tax revenues from cannabis sales in 2021. Nearly $500 million of cannabis tax revenue in Colorado has supported the state’s public school system. 

There are 22 license plates available. Get 'em while you can:

CBD

GOTHEMP

420

710

BLUNT

BONGWTR

CANABIS

CO2

DABBING

EDIBLE

GOT OIL

HASH

MRY JANE

NORML

RESIN

TERPENE

THC

TOKER

TRIM

VISINE

WAX

Photo from State of Colorado

 

