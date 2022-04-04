It's Official: House Approves Bill To Further Expand Medical Marijuana Research

The House of Representatives passed the Medical Marijuana Research Act, which will substantially expand scientific research on marijuana, including allowing scientists to study products from dispensaries.

Filed by Rep. Earl Blumenauer [D-OR] and Rep. Andy Harris [R-MD], the bill will ease the process by which researchers apply for approval to study cannabis and will place deadlines on federal agencies to consider the applications in a timely manner.

Advocates Respond

“Cannabis has a wide range of therapeutic applications, but researchers have consistently faced significant roadblocks to conducting studies. Research is key to evaluating and unlocking the full potential of cannabis, and we applaud the House for passing legislation that would greatly expand the eligible supply of cannabis for studies," said US Cannabis Council CEO Steven Hawkins.

What Does The Bill Do?

The bill will streamline the licensure process for researchers seeking to conduct cannabis research and will facilitate access to an increased supply of higher-quality medical-grade cannabis for study purposes. It will also ensure that research on cannabis and other potentially beneficial marijuana-derived substances is based on sound science by reducing the regulatory barriers associated with marijuana research.

“Today’s House vote and last month’s unanimous Senate vote on a more limited proposal both strongly signal that Congress is committed to cannabis research. We urge House and Senate leaders to consolidate their bills and pass meaningful cannabis research reform this year,” added Hawkins.

Senate-Approved Bipartisan Marijuana Research Bill

The latest breakthrough in cannabis federal reform comes on the heels of the Senate unanimously passing a different cannabis research bill sponsored by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and called the Cannabidiol and Marihuana Research Expansion Act. It was approved unanimously, without debate, after being reintroduced in February 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of National Cancer Institute on Unsplash