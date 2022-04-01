What Are Whales Doing With Canopy Growth

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Canopy Growth.

Looking at options history for Canopy Growth CGC we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,558,515 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $52,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $27.5 for Canopy Growth over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Canopy Growth's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Canopy Growth's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

Canopy Growth Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $153.3K 437 1.5K CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $122.4K 437 1.1K CGC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $105.8K 437 726 CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $71.2K 437 1.0K CGC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $66.9K 437 401

Where Is Canopy Growth Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,449,994, the price of CGC is up 3.03% at $7.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.