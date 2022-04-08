10 Best Weed Strains To Work From Home

This article was originally published on Askgrowers and appears here with permission.

No need to say that humanity is experiencing a difficult period right now. Yet, we are not going to discuss coronavirus, pandemic, risks, and losses – we will concentrate on the unique social phenomenon humanity has never faced before. Currently, people all around the globe are working from home. And yes, this might be a problem, especially if you have never really thought about finding a remote job.

Freelance developers, marketers, designers, and SMM managers note that nothing has changed to them dramatically. Moreover, they do not stop making jokes, saying that they did not know that their daily routine is called “quarantine.” But if you are not one of them, and if you think that you can face (or have already faced) certain difficulties in concentrating, being creative and productive, and keeping up with your workload, read this article carefully. Below, you can find information about the top-10 most effective strains when it comes to remote work.

THC-dominant, CBD-dominant Or Balanced Strains?

Firstly, we should emphasize that cannabis affects the bodies and minds of different people in different ways. They, in turn, depend on plenty of factors, from your age and body type to your consumer experience and, of course, the strain you choose. We will not lie – if you want to find a perfect strain to be 100% productive when working at home, you will need to experiment with different options to find the one with perfect effects. Our goal is to help you narrow the search.

Generally speaking, there are three main categories of strains:

CBD-dominant. Strains with the high concentration of cannabidiol are just perfect for everyone who does not really care about the feeling of euphoria but looks for something that will keep him calm, concentrated and productive. THC-dominant. Strains with a high concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol affect people’s minds in different ways. For some people, such strains are the perfect “dope” because it keeps them focused on work, while the others note that it does not help them at all – on the contrary, it distracts them from work. Still, this does not mean that you should forget about the idea to use cannabis for focusing on your work. Just try another strain or reduce the dose. Balanced. If you are searching for a strain that can get mild high and activate the cerebral functions.

Top Strains For Remote Work That Will Keep You Focused & Creative

Let us move to the strains themselves. Below, you will find a lot of THC-dominant strains as well as some balanced and CBD-dominant strains that can also be very helpful when it comes to working from home and even doing some household chores.

Cinex

Basic characteristics of Cinex (also known as Cenex):

From 13 to 17 % of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Very energizing strain

Want to do your work, some chores and stay clear-headed? Cinex aka Cenex might be the perfect option for you. This strain is active, uplifting, but it keeps you focused on what you are doing right now. It also stimulates creative energy and is perfect for painting and writing.

Amnesia Haze

Basic characteristics of Amnesia Haze:

From 16 to 20% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Really energizing strain

This is the perfect strain for those who feel a lack of energy at the times of the pandemic. It has awakening effects, and this is the great antidepressant due to the high concentration of THC, too. By the way, though this is uplifting, energizing weed, a lot of people note that they felt relaxed and happy at the same time.

Chemdawg

Basic characteristics of Chemdawg (also known as Chemdog):

From 16 to 22% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Quite energizing strain

This strain is frequently chosen by creative people: artists, musicians, etc. The best thing about it is that it brings a lot of energy and creativity, and what is especially important for remote work, it clears a consumer’s head. Besides, it has some great “side” effects – if you suffer from anxiety and stress, it will help you get rid of them.

However, beginners should be careful with this strain – it is really potent.

Harlequin

Basic characteristics of Harlequin:

From 3 to 6% of tetrahydrocannabinol

From 7 to 10% of CBD

Quite energizing strain

A lot of people call this strain their favorite one. Surprisingly, this is directly related to its expression of cannabidiol. It works perfectly for people who suffer from anxiety (so if you are really anxious and nervous about all that coronavirus things, it might be helpful), and those who suffer from chronic pain. It is very mild because the level of THC is pretty law, but a lot of people claim that makes it super balanced and allows them to focus on work without making them sleepy.

Green Crack

Basic characteristics of Green Crack:

From 15 to 18% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Very energizing strain

Do not pay much attention to its name. Currently, Green Crack is one of the best energizing daytime strains in the world. This is exactly what you need to get things done, especially if you are depressed and feel the lack of motivation. This is also a great option for those who have tons of work to do and need to stay awake for a pretty long time.

Zkittlez

Basic characteristics of Zkittlez (also known as Skittlz or Skittles):

From 16 to 20% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Quite calming strain

It is a great hybrid that is balancing between Sativa and Indica. If you are looking for a strain that will keep you creative and focused, Zkittlez can be the perfect option for you. Simply put, it makes you feel calm, relaxed, and confident and also allows you to stay functional, focused, and creative. That is why it is often used by people who want to work effectively these days.

Sour Diesel

Basic characteristics of Sour Diesel (also known as Sour D):

From 16 to 20% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Very energizing strain

It has already become classics – people have been consuming it since the 90s, and it is still popular now. What is the secret to success? In fact, this is one of the most creative cannabis strains that also keeps you focused, helps you do all the tasks you want to do, and at the same time, makes you feel more relaxed than usual.

Harle-Tsu

Basic characteristics of Harle-Tsu (also known as Harlequin Tsunami):

Less than 1% of tetrahydrocannabinol

From 9 to 11% of CBD

Quite calming strain

Harle-Tsu, also known as Harlequin Tsunami, is known for its pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects. The best thing about it when it comes to work is that the mind of the consumer stays clear. If you choose Harle-Tsu, you feel yourself and fully control your thoughts and body. Besides, it is also helpful for people who suffer from confidence issues.

True OG

Basic characteristics of True OG (also known as Kobe OG):

From 17 to 20% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Very calming strain

This is another great strain for intellectual workers because it allows concentrating on thoughts but makes the body still and sedate. In other words, you stay very active mentally and very passive physically. Besides, it is perfect not only for the racing mind but also for focusing on a certain task, for example, on doing housework.

Black Jack

Basic characteristics of Black Jack:

From 16 to 20% of tetrahydrocannabinol

Less than 1% of CBD

Quite energizing strain

Black Jack is rightly considered one of the best strains for people who want to work productively for the following reasons. Firstly, it brings a really functional high that keeps you focused and at the same time, relaxed. Secondly, it does not make a consumer too energetic or too lazy. Thirdly, it makes you feel the desire to do something. Finally, it has a fantastic bubblegum smell and minty taste.

Also Recommended for Work From Home

Jack Herer

THC 19%

Sativa

Golden Goat

THC 21%

Hybrid 50/50

Durban Poison

THC 26%

Sativa

Blue Dream

THC 21%

Sativa-dominant Hybrid 70/30

Final Thoughts

At this difficult time, we all need to stay strong. Coronavirus is not the reason to forget about all important things including the job. If you are lucky to have a possibility to continue working from home, you can cope with this new challenge without much difficulty or face some (often unexpected problems.)

Some people think that relaxing on your favorite couch, holding your favorite mug and listening to your favorite music is heaven. However, people who have ever tried to stay focused on work for a long time in a place that was always associated with rest, fun, close people, and not the hard work, know that it can be hell.

People deal with this problem in different ways. Some of them try to make their workplace at home as cozy as possible, some try to motivate themselves, and yes, some of them use cannabis as medicine. If you want to find a strain that will keep you focused, creative, confident, energizing or, in contrast, calm, feel free to experiment with the strains above. Just consider that you also need the right dose to benefit from this unique plant.