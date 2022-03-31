Northern Michigan University To Host Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference In April

With the expanding legalization of both recreational and medical cannabis nationwide comes a need for well-trained professionals to work in the highly-regulated burgeoning industry.

Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference - scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 - seeks to provide education for those interested in best practices in cannabis teaching and research.

Hosted by Northern Michigan University (NMU), the conference summarizes the industry's current state and developing trends and provides insights from both employers and experts.

Among the first universities to offer cannabis-focused programs and courses, NMU has been paving the way in cannabis education for years.

Since the launch of its first undergraduate degree in medicinal plant chemistry where students also studied the science of cannabis, NMU has added an associate degree program in indoor agriculture and two online accelerated certificate programs in cannabis operations and plant-based wellness.

Cannabis Education Conference

At the upcoming conference, faculty and students attending cannabis-focused programs will share research results and information on teaching related to marijuana.

In addition, NMU's Medicinal Plant Club will host a community forum the night before the conference, at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Jamrich Hall 1100.

The conference will enable indoor agriculture students "to be exposed to multiple industries and career opportunities, and really learn something from the experts who have been trailblazers in this new and emerging industry," assistant professor Evan Lucas said.

The Fire Station Cannabis Co., whose co-owners and co-CEOs are both NMU alumni, is the presenting sponsor for the event.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to sponsor the inaugural Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference at Northern Michigan University this spring," they said in a joint statement. "We believe the conference will serve as a springboard for meaningful conversations surrounding cannabis education and the industry at large."

The conference is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Northern Center on campus.

Photo: Courtesy of Brooke Cagle on Unsplash