IM Cannabis Revenue In 2021 Grows 242% to $43.38M

"Our revenue growth of 242% to a record of over CA$54 million in 2021 is a direct result of executing on our strategy to build a world-class operating platform for the premium cannabis market," stated Oren Shuster, CEO of IMC. "The network of pharmacies we have acquired in Israel, which includes the country's largest online pharmacy business, supports a tech-enabled expansion of our patient base to fortify our position as one of the leading retail medical cannabis providers in the country. In Canada, our premium WAGNERS brand and ultra-premium Highland Grow continue to gain market share, with retail sales in Ontario increasing over 50% in Q4 2021 as compared to Q3 2021. With continuous improvements in yields and quality, we have both the capacity and the desired quality attributes to support our discerning customer and patient needs in our addressable markets.”