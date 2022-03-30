Numinus Administers MDMA To First Volunteer In Clinical Trial Sponsored By MAPS

Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF, announced that clinical trial MAPPUSX has gotten underway with the enrolling and dosing of the first trial volunteer in Canada.

MAPPUSX, which stands for "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD”, is sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC).

The goal of the study is to analyze the safety and efficacy of MDMA-assisted therapy for treating severe PTSD.

The study began this week in Numinus’ Montreal clinic (the company has another clinic in Vancouver), led by trial co-therapists Dr. Joe Flanders, VP of psychology for Numinus and Dr. Emma Hapke, staff psychiatrist from the University Health Network and principal investigator for MAPPUSX.

The trial is an extension of MAPS' Phase 3 studies and is open to participants who received the placebo drug and therapy and those who could not receive treatment due to COVID restrictions.

The resulting safety data will be provided to regulatory bodies in MAPS’ New Drug Application.

