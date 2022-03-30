Higher Growth Search Releases 2022 Salary Guide For Cannabis Industry

Higher Growth Search, a cannabis staffing and HR solutions firm released its 2022 Salary Guide. With dozens of roles represented across every aspect of the industry, the guide provides comprehensive resources, data and guidance to attract and retain top candidates.

As experts in staffing, business operations, payroll, benefits and HR solutions specific to the cannabis industry, Higher Growth Search is positioned to research and disseminate critical information to support businesses in established and breakout markets across America.

“One of our goals at Higher Growth Search is to leverage our industry expertise gained by working with companies across the cannabis supply chain to enable business leaders to focus on their targeted growth goals,” stated Joe Madigan, CEO of Higher Growth Search. “The 2022 Salary Guide provides up-to-date data and analysis to inform hiring strategy for operators in all regulatory frameworks, from multistate to vertical integration.”

The guide breaks down salaries by position, from entry-level to senior management, as well as executive and administrative roles. It also includes an analysis of compensation incentives and a national salary key that details state-specific salary trends.

Employers can access salary information for roles in cultivation, lab extraction & testing, manufacturing, distribution and retail. Higher Growth Search also captured salary data on administration, engineering, finance & accounting, information technology, sales, marketing and human resources.

Higher Growth Search’s 2022 Salary Guide can be accessed here.

Photo by Jud Mackrill on Unsplash