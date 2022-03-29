First Product Based On Research That Discovered Cannabinoid Acids May Prevent COVID-19 Is Here

The van Breemen Company, which seeks to deliver plant-based and natural wellness products to the consumer marketplace, has launched its first hemp-based wellness product, the Original Wellness Formula.

The news comes on the heels of the company launch by Dr. Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute yet more famously for discovering that certain cannabinoid acids in hemp can prevent and treat coronavirus infection.

The Original Wellness Formula is a proprietary blend that stems directly from the research of Dr. van Breemen. His report - “Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants,” was published in the Journal of Natural Products in January and created quite a stir in a world where COVID-19 remains something of a mystery.

The company plans to submit elements of this formula in the near future to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

"We believe in elevating the conversation by bringing doctors and scientists to the table and delivering a product we can stand behind," co-founder and CEO Jacob Crabtree told Benzinga. "Van Breemen's Wellness Formula is that product."

Product Details:

Pineapple Flavor (new flavors coming soon)

Sublingual - Full Spectrum

2oz (60ml) - 30 day supply

124 mg per serving (3,726 mg per bottle)

Suggested Serving - 1ml dropper 2x daily

Proprietary Blend of CBGA, CBDA, CBD, CBG and THCA (Below 0.3%)

Manufacturer's suggested retail price: $49.99

“Our goal is to achieve optimal health with the use of plants and science, transforming the way we view complementary medicine,” stated van Breemen. “Cannabinoids such as CBGA and CBDA are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These cannabinoids are abundant in Hemp and have a positive safety profile in humans. We are extremely proud to offer our first such Hemp-based product to consumers.”

Photo: Courtesy of the van Breemen Company