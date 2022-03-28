EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Financings, Seed To Sale Funding Places $11MM Loan For Michigan Minority-Owned Borrower

Seed To Sale Funding, a consulting company that raises debt capital for all facets of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, retail, and ancillary businesses, has placed an $11 million, senior secured loan for Inkster Pine Park, a leading indoor cannabis cultivator located in Inkster, MI.

“At Seed To Sale Funding, we support our clients throughout their growth”, says Judy Rinkus, STSF’s CEO. “We financed the construction of IPP’s facility in 2020, and now that it is operating, we refinanced that loan at a lower rate. We also provided working capital to fund the ongoing growth of the business”.