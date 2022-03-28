Cannabis Stock Chart: Do Earnings Misses Matter?

Fourth-quarter earnings have generally been disappointing relative to analyst expectations. Still, the cannabis equity markets have not significantly discriminated between companies with large % misses versus those close to expectations.

The green line in the graph shows the percent miss in actual 4th quarter EBITDA vs. consensus analyst estimates. The orange line calculates the stock performance relative to the MSOS ETF from the day before earnings release to the day after release. The dotted trend line shows a modest positive slope, indicating that better earnings performance did have a small impact on stock performance.

The correlation of .20 is quite low, indicating that over this period, the drivers of stock performance had little to do with announced earnings.

The underperformance itself is not particularly surprising. We call it the Airport Flight Delay Theorem. When you are at the airport, and they come over the loudspeaker to announce that your flight has been delayed, have you ever noticed that they often come back on to tell you the flight is delayed further? We think similarly about earnings guidance from corporations and analysts’ earnings estimates. The tendency is not to reduce estimates enough, hoping that the company will make up lost ground. The double-digit downward revisions to 2022 estimates we saw throughout 2021 exemplify this.

It makes sense that investors were indifferent about the quarter's earnings misses. After all, we have rampaging inflation, a hot war in Eastern Europe, new Covid outbreaks, new Federal legalization proposals, New Jersey delays etc. And against that, a quarterly earnings miss?

Viridian has consistently advocated taking a longer view and focusing on more strategic considerations. Who will benefit the most from the rollout in New Jersey and New York? How should you best play a California turnaround? Who is likely to be the next to be acquired? And of course the biggie, how do you play for eventual federal legalization?

As analysts, we would never say earnings don't matter, but with the chaos of the current political and economic backdrop, we have to concede that current quarter earnings don't carry much weight.

