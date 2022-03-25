Gary Chambers, The Congressional Candidate Who Smoked A Blunt On Camera, Is Hosting A Fundraiser In NYC Tonight

Honeysuckle Media, a woman-led cannabis media company, in partnership with Blak Mar Farms and friends, hosts noted Louisiana Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. in a unique New York City fundraiser.

Chambers is recognized around the country for his viral videos on cannabis legalization (featuring a lit blunt) and racial justice (as he burned the Confederate flag). If elected, Gary Chambers Jr. will be the first Black statesman from Louisiana since 1872 and the most pro-cannabis legalization member of the U.S. Senate.

At New York’s historic Jue Lan Club, supporters will join Honeysuckle, Blak Mar Farms and friends for a special meet and greet fundraiser with Chambers. This intimate evening of Q&A will focus on racial and cannabis justice with this year’s most progressive candidate.

Every vote counts in the 2022 election – Another Democratic Senate seat will help to break ties on legislation such as the MORE Act, the Green New Deal, Universal Basic Income, and others. Turn Louisiana blue!

For fundraiser tickets and donations, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jpr-chambers-325-2

Donations are encouraged even for those who can’t attend.

The Jue Lan Club is located at 49 West 20th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in the heart of New York City’s Chelsea district. For more information on the event, email media@honeysucklemag.com and nadine@blakmarfarms.com.

To learn more about Gary Chambers Jr.’s Senate campaign, visit https://chambersforlouisiana.com/.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement.