QQQ
-0.30
359.95
-0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 403.56
44395.02
+ 0.9174%
DIA
+ 1.46
345.60
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 2.15
448.34
+ 0.48%
TLT
-1.81
132.28
-1.39%
GLD
-0.72
183.85
-0.39%

Here's Why OrganiGram Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 25, 2022 2:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why OrganiGram Shares Are Rising

Shares of many cannabis stocks, including OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI), are trading higher following an afternoon report Thursday U.S. House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Cannabis advocates have been working tirelessly to bring a bill to federally legalize cannabis, to the House floor again this month… Read More

OrganiGram is a Canada-licensed producer of cannabis products. The company focuses on producing indoor-growth cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing overseas business partnerships.

OrganiGram is trading higher by 6.0% at $1.77. OrganiGram has a 52-week high of $3.72 and a 52-week low of $1.27.

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why OrganiGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why OrganiGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares were trading higher by 6.8% at $2.83 premarket Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. read more
Bullish Thursday For Marijuana Stocks - MedMen Enterprises, cbdMD Among Top Gainers

Bullish Thursday For Marijuana Stocks - MedMen Enterprises, cbdMD Among Top Gainers

GAINERS: MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 41.03% at $0.16 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2022

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 16.50% at $0.16 read more
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For March 22, 2022

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For March 22, 2022

GAINERS: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 12.61% at $1.25 read more