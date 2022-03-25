Here's Why OrganiGram Shares Are Rising

Shares of many cannabis stocks, including OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI), are trading higher following an afternoon report Thursday U.S. House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Cannabis advocates have been working tirelessly to bring a bill to federally legalize cannabis, to the House floor again this month… Read More

OrganiGram is a Canada-licensed producer of cannabis products. The company focuses on producing indoor-growth cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing overseas business partnerships.

OrganiGram is trading higher by 6.0% at $1.77. OrganiGram has a 52-week high of $3.72 and a 52-week low of $1.27.

