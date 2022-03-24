Cannabis Stocks That Moved On News Federal Legalization Bill Is Heading To House For Vote Next Week

The House of Representatives intends to vote on a bill to federally legalize cannabis for the second time in history next week, congressional leadership confirmed.

The House will take up the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE), legislation that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry. The bill will officially head to the House floor for a vote, reported Marijuana Moment.

The following cannabis stocks moved amid the legalization report:

HEXO (NASDAQ:ACB),

(NASDAQ:ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC)

(NASDAQ:CGC) Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON),

(NASDAQ:CRON), Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)

(NASDAQ:SNDL) Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

(NASDAQ:TLRY) Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

(NASDAQ:LFLY) Grow Generation (NASDAQ:GRWG)

(NASDAQ:GRWG) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC)

(NASDAQ: FLGC) Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)

(NASDAQ:AKAN) Akerna Corp . (NASDAQ:KERN)

. (NASDAQ:KERN) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

(NASDAQ:HUGE) Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

