Irwin Naturals Introduces Suite Of Clinic Services For Mental Health Solutions

March 24, 2022
april_2022_psychedelics_ad_-_728x90_-_option_c_1_1_0.pngIrwin Naturals Inc. (OTC:IWINF) announced a planned suite of clinic services for its chain of psychedelic mental health clinics – Irwin Naturals Emergence.
One week after completing the acquisition of its first ketamine clinic, Midwest Ketafusion, the company has now confirmed that Irwin Naturals Emergence clinics will offer three types of treatments for mental health disorders: ketamine, stellate ganglia block and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).
“We believe that, by expanding our offering, we will be able to improve patient success rates. Adding to these three primary treatment pillars, we will be offering talk therapy and breathwork to enhance treatment results,” said Klee Irwin, CEO of the company. “Our goal is two-fold. First, we want to achieve unprecedented levels of clinical effectiveness by combining treatments synergistically. Secondly, we plan to publish this data from our clinics to add to the current understanding of these treatments in the broader scientific community.”
Irwin also announced that they plan to work jointly with payors in order to reduce the costs of treatments.

