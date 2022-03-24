Cannabis And Crickets For Canines: This Company's Science-Backed Formula Will Keep Your Dog Mobile

Green Gruff Veterinary launched Green Gruff Veterinary EASE Joint & Hip, a full-spectrum CBD chew that uses a science-backed formulation to improve mobility and joint health in canines.

Green Gruff, formulated with Jeffrey Powers, DVM, chairman emeritus of the AVMA Council of Biologics and Therapeutics and Working Group on Cannabis, will be available exclusively over the counter in veterinary practices.

In clinical trials conducted using an experimental and control group of rats, researchers with Companion Sciences found that after administering Green Gruff Veterinary EASE Joint & Hip, the concentration of glucosamine increased in blood plasma and synovial fluid compared to glucosamine alone. These trials also yielded no negative effects or anomalies, further supporting the safety of Green Gruff Veterinary’s ingredients.

“I’m proud to work with an innovative company that’s driving the use of cannabinoids to enhance the effectiveness of glucosamine to support dogs with osteoarthritis,” said Jeffrey Powers, Green Gruff’s chief veterinary officer.

Green Gruff Veterinary’s patent-pending, proprietary chew contains 5mg of full-spectrum CBD and 400mg of glucosamine. The key ingredient found in Green Gruff is cricket protein which contains all nine essential amino acids, a higher percentage of edible protein than meats and can enhance the gut microbiome and reduce inflammation. All Green Gruff products are made without heat and water within 100% solar powered facilities, which earned their manufacturing process a GMP certification and The Safe Quality Food Program certification.

“When Green Gruff was founded in 2019, we were the first truly sustainable organic supplements for dogs with a mission to create science-backed, proven-effective CBD supplements,” saod Jonathan Persofsky, CEO and co-founder of Green Gruff Veterinary. “As 80% of dogs will show signs of arthritis by age eight, we’re hopeful these findings prove that Green Gruff Veterinary EASE Joint & Hip can assist with keeping dogs’ joints healthy – while they’re young and as they age.”