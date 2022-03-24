Can't Sleep? Tilray's Solei Brand Launches 'Renewed Moonlight' THC And CBN Vape Pen

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) launched Renew Moonlight, a new CBN vape pen designed for nighttime use by wellness brand, Solei. Joining Solei's portfolio of wellness products, this high-CBN vape pen with a potency of 4:1 THC and CBN is blended with citrus and herbal aromas.

"Solei products are designed to support daily wellness routines from day to night," stated Danielle Minard, Solei, brand manager. "Renew Moonlight is the perfect CBN product for consumers looking to ease into the night after a long day."

