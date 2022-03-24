QQQ
Can't Sleep? Tilray's Solei Brand Launches 'Renewed Moonlight' THC And CBN Vape Pen

byVuk Zdinjak
March 24, 2022 8:51 am
Can't Sleep? Tilray's Solei Brand Launches 'Renewed Moonlight' THC And CBN Vape Pen

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) launched Renew Moonlight, a new CBN vape pen designed for nighttime use by wellness brand, Solei. Joining Solei's portfolio of wellness products, this high-CBN vape pen with a potency of 4:1 THC and CBN is blended with citrus and herbal aromas.

"Solei products are designed to support daily wellness routines from day to night," stated Danielle Minard, Solei, brand manager. "Renew Moonlight is the perfect CBN product for consumers looking to ease into the night after a long day."

Irwin Simon chairman & CEO of Tilray Brands, Inc, will be a keynote speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami April 20-21. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info and get your tickets HERE.

 

