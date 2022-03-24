QQQ
EXCLUSIVE: Nugg Club's Monthly Cannabis Box Expands To Bay Area, Serving All Cities Near San Francisco

byMaureen Meehan
March 24, 2022 8:06 am
Nugg Club, the nation's first cannabis subscription box delivering over $225 worth of personalized, top-shelf products for $99 a month, just announced that they will be rolling out memberships to the full Bay Area over the next 3-4 weeks.

Users who aren’t in the initial zones may join a waitlist and be notified when Nugg Club is available in their area.

Why Nugg Club?

With hundreds of cannabis brands and tens of thousands of products in California, there are just too many options for anyone to possibly try them all in any coherent manner.

Enter Nugg Club to solve the time-consuming, expensive and hard-to-navigate cannabis consumer experience.

“Nugg Club provides cannabis consumers with an affordable, convenient way to try as many new and exciting products every month without ever having to step foot in a dispensary," Nugg Club’s co-founder & CMO Alex Milligan told Benzinga. "Our team curates every box with care allowing our members to discover new brands while also getting their favorites delivered at a discount. We can’t wait to expand into the full Bay Area and delight our new members.”  

In that cannabis products can be expensive, customers don’t have the opportunity to experiment as much as they’d like and local dispensaries only carry a fraction of all the brands out there. Nugg Club solves both of those problems by providing a personalized and affordable retail experience by empowering cannabis lovers to explore top brands delivered to their door at 50-60% below dispensary prices in unforgettable boxes.

How Does It Work?
When you join the club, you set your strain and product preferences, along with your flexible delivery date and Nugg Club's curator team selects the best in cannabis from around the state.  

Using a unique 7-point rating system to make sure what you order is top-shelf, one of Nugg Club’s fan-favorite delivery drivers then brings the products to your doorstep free of charge. 

Join The Nugg Club

Because of the huge discounts offered from elite brands, there are limited membership spots and only several hundred new spots are made available each month per region. 

To join the waitlist and earn priority access and deals when Nugg Club launches in their region, interested individuals can visit the company's waitlist page.

Photo courtesy of Nugg Club.

 

