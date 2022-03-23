QQQ
+ 0.00
356.96
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-251.03
42113.10
-0.5926%
DIA
-0.03
348.17
-0.01%
SPY
-0.05
449.64
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
128.68
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
179.37
-0.01%

Flora Growth's JustCBD Brand Teams Up With Germany's 'Greenyard,' Expanding Presence In Europe

byJelena Martinovic
March 23, 2022 7:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Flora Growth's JustCBD Brand Teams Up With Germany's 'Greenyard,' Expanding Presence In Europe
420_ccc_banner.png

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced that its brand JustCBD has partnered with German company Greenyard to open brick-and-mortar stores throughout Germany and the Czech Republic.

In addition to the opening of brick-and-mortar stores, JustCBD products will be distributed by Greenyard throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia and Estonia.

A total of four stores in Germany and the Czech Republic are under construction and are anticipated to open by the end of the second quarter, with up to 50 additional stores opening in 2023.

The stores will carry JustCBD’s complete product line, including gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, creams, pet wellness, and more.

“As a leading wellness brand in the United States, we believe the quality of JustCBD’s sought-after products will result in strong demand in the European market,” Hussein Rakine, JustCBD’s founder, said. “This inaugural European expansion is expected to be the first of many initiatives in a broader international growth strategy. We couldn’t be more excited about launching this partnership with Greenyard and are honored to bring our quality wellness products to the European market.”

JustCBD is an established CPG wellness brand with over 300 products and a seamless omnichannel approach that includes a direct-to-consumer business with over 300,000 customers and a network of over 14,000 distribution points across the United States and internationally.

Flora acquired the brand in February of 2022, a move that Flora’s executive team believes will strengthen their foothold in the North American market and globally.

To meet Flora Growth's CEO and president Luis Merchan in person, sign up for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, where she is a speaker among many other top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The premier Cannabis Conference in North America is returning to Miami Beach, Florida!
Join us LIVE to connect with entrepreneurs, investors, and pros in the cannabis space at Benzinga’s Cannabis Conference on April 20-21, 2022.

Buy Tickets Now

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Flora Growth Taps Ex Amazon Executive Tim Leslie To Its Board of Directors, Names CEO Luis Merchan Chairman

Flora Growth Taps Ex Amazon Executive Tim Leslie To Its Board of Directors, Names CEO Luis Merchan Chairman

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced Thursday changes to its board of directors including the appointment of CEO Luis Merchan as chairman of the board as well as the addition of industry veteran Tim Leslie to the board and audit committee. read more
Flora Growth Receives 2022 Export Quota From Colombian Govt. For Over 43 Tons Of High THC Cannabis

Flora Growth Receives 2022 Export Quota From Colombian Govt. For Over 43 Tons Of High THC Cannabis

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) has received its 2022 export quota from the Colombian Government, totaling up to 43,600 kg of high-THC cannabis. read more
Meet Luis Merchan, CEO Of Flora Growth, One Of The Companies Leading The Global Cannabis Movement

Meet Luis Merchan, CEO Of Flora Growth, One Of The Companies Leading The Global Cannabis Movement

With over a decade of experience in corporate strategy, enterprise sales management, merchandising and workforce management, Luis Merchan has served as CEO of Flora Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: FLGC), a lea read more
Flora Growth CBD Skin-Care Brand Mind Naturals To Reach The Hong Kong Region

Flora Growth CBD Skin-Care Brand Mind Naturals To Reach The Hong Kong Region

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) has signed a distribution agreement with Israel-based, DNO Group, to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. read more