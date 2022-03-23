Flora Growth's JustCBD Brand Teams Up With German Co. Greenyard To Expand Presence To Europe

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced today that its brand JustCBD has partnered with German company Greenyard to open brick-and-mortar stores throughout Germany and the Czech Republic.

In addition to the opening of brick-and-mortar stores, JustCBD products will be distributed by Greenyard throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia and Estonia.

A total of four stores in Germany and the Czech Republic are under construction and are anticipated to open by the end of the second quarter, with up to 50 additional stores opening in 2023.

The stores will carry JustCBD’s complete product line, including gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, creams, pet wellness, and more.

“As a leading wellness brand in the United States, we believe the quality of JustCBD’s sought-after products will result in strong demand in the European market,” Hussein Rakine, JustCBD’s founder, said. “This inaugural European expansion is expected to be the first of many initiatives in a broader international growth strategy. We couldn’t be more excited about launching this partnership with Greenyard and are honored to bring our quality wellness products to the European market.”

JustCBD is an established CPG wellness brand with over 300 products and a seamless omnichannel approach that includes a direct-to-consumer business with over 300,000 customers and a network of over 14,000 distribution points across the United States and internationally.

Flora acquired the brand in February of 2022, a move that Flora’s executive team believes will strengthen their foothold in the North American market and globally.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash