COAST Launches Five New CBD & CBG Smoke Flavors

CBD smokes brand COAST has expanded their collection of organic CBD and CBG smokes to include a total of 8 flavors. The classic flavors included Original, Zero and Menthol and the new flavors are Cherry, Berry, Grape, Lemon and Pineapple.

"We have built an incredible community that's excited over the impact Coast has made in their lives. It's become a lifestyle, not only satisfying their smoking needs but also weaning them off tobacco and providing necessary relief and relaxation," stated Jessica, the director of partnerships at Coast. "With Coast's strong engagement and enthusiasm from the community we are well-positioned to reach millions of new consumers this year."