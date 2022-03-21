Juva Life Completes Cannabis Cultivation Facility Doubling Its Harvest Capacity

Juva Life Inc. (OTCQB:JUVAF) (CSE:JUVA) (FRANKFURT:4VV) completed the final phase of construction at its 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Stockton, California.

“The successful completion of this expansion will effectively double the capacity of our Stockton cultivation facility,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “We are grateful for our hard-working teams that helped us successfully complete the expansion of this facility and we are excited to see the increase in revenue it will produce. Our focus as a company remains on the promising research on our two proprietary molecular compounds, JUVA-019 and JUVA-041, as we continue down our path to identify pharmacological compounds with potential to treat health effects such as inflammation in the human body.”

The completion of all construction doubles the number of cannabis flower cultivation rooms from three to six rooms, without increasing costs, and also maximizes the facility’s current systems. The final phase of construction cost about $2.6 million, whereas the total cost of construction for the facility was just about $12.5 million.

Juva had nine successful harvests in 2021 and the team is on schedule to have 33 planned harvests in 2022 with an average yield of 1.5 pounds per light, with a target of 2-2.5 pounds per light. There are currently 588 lights in the flower rooms and 196 in the vegetative room.

Additionally, the company will be hosting a live Zoom webinar on March 23rd at 4pm ET, which will showcase the construction updates and advancements of Juva, and provide an update on its cannabis and pharmaceutical operations. Those interested in viewing the webinar can join live, or watch the recording on the Juva website shortly after it airs.