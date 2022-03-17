QQQ
-0.65
340.97
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-161.82
40952.18
-0.3936%
DIA
-0.47
341.83
-0.14%
SPY
+ 0.12
435.51
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.24
132.58
+ 0.18%
GLD
+ 1.90
178.11
+ 1.06%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2022 10:05 am
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tilray. The company has an average price target of $7.33 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $6.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Tilray over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 19.18% from the previous average price target of $9.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

