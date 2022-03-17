QQQ
+ 0.00
340.32
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-185.89
40928.11
-0.4521%
DIA
+ 0.03
341.33
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.07
435.69
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
132.82
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
180.02
-0.01%

The Valens Company Improves Recreational Cannabis Market Share In Canada

byVuk Zdinjak
March 17, 2022 8:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Valens Company Improves Recreational Cannabis Market Share In Canada

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) (TSX:VLNS) provided an update on its recent recreational market share in Canada.

Tyler Robson, CEO, co-founder and chair of The Valens company, stated "We have shown strong quarter-over-quarter growth, as we continue to execute on our business strategy across all our brands in the Canadian recreational market. Furthermore, with the recent launch of Versus ready-to-drink seltzers, our Contraband ultra-premium flower offering, CNDYLND, and other recently launched product initiatives we look to continue our momentum into the coming quarters and deliver on our market share and profitability objectives in 2022."

  • 3.1% overall market share in February 2022, compared to 2.4% in November 2021

  • 11.2% beverage market share in February 2022, compared to 9.3% in November 2021

  • 3.5% flower market share in February 2022, compared to 2.5% in November 2021

  • BC God Bud #1 best-selling SKU across all product categories in January 2022 and February 2022

  • 3.2% edible market share in February 2022, compared to 2.7% in November 2021

  • 3.2% overall market share in February 2022, compared to 2.3%in November 2021

  • 4.1% flower market share in February 2022, compared to 2.3% in November 2021

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Valens Company Posts 67% Higher Loss, Provides Strong 2023 Guidance With Revenue Of CA$225M

The Valens Company Posts 67% Higher Loss, Provides Strong 2023 Guidance With Revenue Of CA$225M

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (NASDAQ: VLNS) reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the period ended November 30, 2021.   read more
The Valens Co. Begins Producing Cannabis-Infused Beverages At GTA Facility, Signs Manufacturing Partnership

The Valens Co. Begins Producing Cannabis-Infused Beverages At GTA Facility, Signs Manufacturing Partnership

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (NASDAQ: VLNS) announced the successful commissioning and completion of first shipments from Pommies – also known as Southern Cliff Brands - located in the Greater Toronto Area. read more
The Valens Company Launches Two New Cannabis Brands Across Value And Premium Markets

The Valens Company Launches Two New Cannabis Brands Across Value And Premium Markets

On Tuesday, cannabis manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (NASDAQ: VLNS) confirmed the launch of Versus, an evolution of its Verse value brand. read more
The Valens Company Teams Up With MTL Cannabis To Manufacture Pre-Rolls And Vapes

The Valens Company Teams Up With MTL Cannabis To Manufacture Pre-Rolls And Vapes

Cannabis producer The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VLNS) (TSX: VLNS) confirmed Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Montreal Cannabis Médical Inc. read more