The Valens Company Improves Recreational Cannabis Market Share In Canada

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) (TSX:VLNS) provided an update on its recent recreational market share in Canada.

Tyler Robson, CEO, co-founder and chair of The Valens company, stated "We have shown strong quarter-over-quarter growth, as we continue to execute on our business strategy across all our brands in the Canadian recreational market. Furthermore, with the recent launch of Versus ready-to-drink seltzers, our Contraband ultra-premium flower offering, CNDYLND, and other recently launched product initiatives we look to continue our momentum into the coming quarters and deliver on our market share and profitability objectives in 2022."

National Market Share Trends Based on Hifyre data as of March 14:

3.1% overall market share in February 2022, compared to 2.4% in November 2021

11.2% beverage market share in February 2022, compared to 9.3% in November 2021

3.5% flower market share in February 2022, compared to 2.5% in November 2021

BC God Bud #1 best-selling SKU across all product categories in January 2022 and February 2022

3.2% edible market share in February 2022, compared to 2.7% in November 2021

Ontario Market Share Trends Based on Hifyre data as of March 14: