Jushi Holdings Acquires Cannabis Dispensary The Apothecarium In Las Vegas, Nevada

byVuk Zdinjak
March 17, 2022 8:15 am
Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:JUSHF)(CSE:JUSH) has closed its acquisition of an adult-use and medical retail dispensary, The Apothecarium, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The acquisition of Apothecarium Nevada, together with the April 2021 purchase of Franklin Bioscience NV, LLC, a holder of medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution licenses, enabled Jushi to become vertically integrated in Nevada, as well as provide significant branding exposure for the company’s high-quality product lines, including The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology, and Sѐchѐ. Nevada represents Jushi’s fourth vertically integrated state, accompanying Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman, and founder of Jushi, stated: “We are excited to add Apothecarium Nevada to our growing retail network, marking our first Nevada dispensary, located off the iconic Las Vegas strip. This acquisition, along with the previously announced NuLeaf, Inc. acquisition, which is expected to close early second quarter of 2022, represents a major step forward in executing our strategic growth plans in Nevada. We look forward to unlocking strategic retail and wholesale opportunities in this market, including expanding access to our in-house, high-quality brands and products with our newly cemented vertically integrated model. Also, we are eager to work with Apothecarium Nevada’s management team to continue to redefine the retail experience for a truly global group of consumers in one of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S.”

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

