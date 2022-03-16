Non-Profit Gets $3M Donation To Support Military Veterans Seeking Psychedelic Therapies

Mental health issues are something most of us encounter, whether with ourselves or loved ones. Veterans struggle with mental health issues at a disproportionate rate compared to the general population, with many experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

Veterans are also at a much higher risk for commit suicide. Despite making up only about 8% of the population, veterans account for more than 13% of suicides in the United States, with a suicide rate 1.5 times higher than that of the general population.

Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicides by providing research and funding to explore psychedelic-assisted therapies. Earlier in March, VETS announced that it is receiving $3 million in funding from a donation from the estate of Janice B. Brittingham.

“Before my mother passed, she asked me to find the very best organization where her donation would do the most good for our vets and wounded warriors,” says Janice’s son, Jack Brittingham. “I believe I have fulfilled her wishes by placing her generous donation in the hands of VETS!”

The gift is the largest that VETS has received so far, and will use the money to further its mission of finding new and innovative ways to treat mental health issues among military veterans. There has been a myriad of studies proving the safety and effectiveness of psychedelic-derived drugs to treat a variety of different mental health issues.

“VETS is incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of Janice Brittingham's charitable endowment,” says VETS co-founder Amber Capone. “This gift will allow us to continue impacting the lives of U.S. veterans year after year, and her legacy will live on in perpetuity.”

