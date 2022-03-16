Mystic Holdings/Qualcan Joins Belushi's Farms To Launch Products In Nevada

Las Vegas, NV – Mystic Holdings Inc. (OTC:MSTH) through its wholly owned subsidiary Qualcan, a Las Vegas-based vertically integrated operator, is partnering with Belushi’s Farm to produce a full line of ‘Blues Brothers’ cannabis products, including packaged flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles and concentrates. Belushi’s Farm is owned by performer Jim Belushi, who can be seen on the series GROWING BELUSHI documenting his life as a legal cannabis farmer. Season 2 recently aired on the Discovery Channel and is streaming on discovery+.

Qualcan will also produce and distribute other Belushi’s Farm brands such as its premium brand Chasing Magic (Jim’s Secret Stash), Captain Jack’s (“The Smell of SNL”) and its value brand Good Ugly Weed. “I am an actor, singer, and six years into cannabis cultivation in Oregon. Belushi’s Farm has been itching to expand into Nevada, and now we’re here! Our suitcase is filled with knowledge, passion, and great cannabis genetics,” said Jim Belushi. “Michael Cristalli is an old friend and partner. He’s done a phenomenal job bringing Qualcan to the excellent standards that we appreciate at Belushi’s Farm. Together, we are on a Mission from God.”

The initial roll out will feature Blues Brothers Baby Blues and Flip Top, and Fly pre-rolls, premium packaged flower and vape cartridges.

“Mystic/Qualcan is excited about its partnership with Belushi’s Farm, and I am thrilled to be working with my friend Jim again.” Through our wholesale and retail outlets, we will be introducing Belushi’s Farm and the Blues Brothers brands to Nevada and specifically to the 42 million visitors to Las Vegas yearly. Nevada is a limited license state with cannabis revenue exceeding $1 billion in 2021. We expect to capture the Nevada market with an emphasis on the iconic Las Vegas strip. Together, we look forward to building the brands and forging a long term relationship.,” Michael Cristalli, President and Co-founder of Qualcan said.

The products will be in the market late Q2, 2022 and will be found in cannabis retail stores throughout Nevada.

Image credit: Qualcan