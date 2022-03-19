Cannabis Education Is On the Rise, And Learning Opportunities Are Set To Grow With The Industry

By: Lisa Black, Education and Training Coordinator, Insa

Cannabis education is essential to understanding the constantly evolving products in this burgeoning industry. For consumers, workers, and policymakers, understanding about this product is crucial, and unfortunately, a great deal of misinformation still exists.

Unlike other consumer packaged goods, cannabis products have the potential to change the user’s body chemistry. Some people may think it’s all vape pens, joints, and flower, but what is available goes far beyond that.

With accelerated legalization in states across the country, the popularity of cannabis has seen a huge surge, increasing the understanding of consumption has become vital. The research firm BDSA reported that global cannabis sales rose 41 percent last year and are expected to top $62 billion by 2022.

There are many methods of delivery, and depending on which one is chosen, the effects can be wildly different. If a customer chooses something without the proper education, they could be in for an uncomfortable or unfulfilling experience and prematurely end their cannabis journey, and that’s why cannabis education is so important.

Unlike what many assume, cannabis customers are very diverse. Some users have been utilizing it for decades, and some may have never thought to try it before they step through the dispensary doors. These varied types of customers require different kinds of education, and budtenders should be prepared to guide them through this process.

A new user is likely to have several questions, ranging from what method is best for them, to what potency and amount they should try their first time. More experienced users may want to branch out from the familiar bowls and bongs to something more refined: a delicious chocolate edible or even a cannabis topical. Many of these options have not been available to them until now, and they likely need to be brought up to speed on the benefits, drawbacks, and how best to use them.

There are many challenges when it comes to cannabis education. Even though attitudes towards cannabis consumption have considerably thawed in recent years, there are still decades of stigma built up around its use. For some people, the idea of indulging in something that has been demonized for the majority of their lives is going to be a large hurdle to overcome.

But once even the wariest users start to learn about the history of cannabis use, and its many potential benefits, the barrier to trying products starts to crumble, and with time, will eventually dissipate.

More than a few people have been told that those who use cannabis are immoral or unproductive members of society. However, as upstanding users (read: regular people) become open about their use, these cannabis role models start to soften this preconception. It seems like lately everyone knows someone they respect who is a cannabis enthusiast.

Challenges are not limited to teaching the public but exist on the other side of the counter as well. Because they are the face of the company, educating dispensary team members is critical. A dispensary will only be as strong as they are. We’ve seen an encouraging increase in cannabis courses set to prepare people to enter the workforce, and it is also part of a dispensary’s job to be clear and unified on what cannabis has to offer.

There is a lot for new employees to learn! Not only do they have to know the ways the body handles an inhalation method, an edible, concentrate, or topical, they have to be able to easily explain this to the different kinds of clientele dispensaries serve. An unknowledgeable retail associate will quickly frustrate customers, almost guaranteeing they won’t be back.

When it comes to training employees, many dispensaries have switched to digital and remote learning platforms, and learning management systems are becoming more popular, as they standardize and track the education being offered, and make it easier for those running the training to evaluate progress.

Roles in running cannabis education, such as Head of Education and Training, are sure to increase in 2022 and beyond, as there are many regulations and procedures that must be followed in order for a business to run compliantly and stay open.

As the industry grows, education is one of the best ways to distinguish a brand stand from its competitors. Educating staff on what makes a brand special and having them trained to communicate it to customers is another way a dispensary can rise above a crowded marketplace and better serve its public. In order to solidify both the product knowledge and brand message, coordination from an expert source is crucial.

Education is one of the most important tools to cure the stigma in the cannabis industry and to help it grow responsibly, and prioritizing smart, transparent education at all levels will help every player in this business to succeed.