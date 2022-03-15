CBD Global Sciences Begins The Process Of Name Change In Keeping With 'Ever-Changing Industry'

CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CBDNF) (CSE:CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3) has begun the process to formally change its name from “CBD Global Sciences” to “Global Sciences Inc.,” dropping CBD from its name.

It will operate under the trade name “Global Sciences” until full shareholder and regulatory approval of the new name is received. This move comes with the opportunity to expand the company’s focus to more than just CBD with recently discovered opportunities that it says will create value for its shareholders.

The name change will not impact the company’s ability to increase revenues and profitability within the CBD and distribution industries, but rather will enhance its ability to better define itself as it explores other areas in the field of wellness sciences. When approved, the company’s trading symbol will change accordingly.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences stated, “In the ever-changing industry of CBD the team at Global Sciences has become accustomed to quickly pivoting to provide better value to its customers and shareholders. This change is the beginning of more exciting news that will be presented in the near term. We are still very active in the CBD landscape and presenting wins for our company with lower cost manufacturing and more points of distribution which will translate into increased revenues and improved profitability. We are very excited about 2022 and beyond for our company and its shareholders.”