QQQ
+ 0.00
318.17
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-871.66
38799.71
-2.1972%
DIA
+ 0.06
330.01
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ -0.02
417.02
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
131.76
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
182.30
+ 0%

Curaleaf Appoints Neil Davidson As Interim Chief Financial Officer

byVuk Zdinjak
March 15, 2022 8:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Curaleaf Appoints Neil Davidson As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF)(CSE:CURA) has appointed Neil Davidson as interim chief financial officer, effective March 14, 2022.   

Davidson, who served as Curaleaf CFO from 2019-2020 and as chief operating officer until now, will serve in the CFO role while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Current CFO Ranjan Kalia is leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities.

 

Boris Jordan executive chairman of the board of Curaleaf Holdings, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

boris_jordan.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets