Curaleaf Appoints Neil Davidson As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF)(CSE:CURA) has appointed Neil Davidson as interim chief financial officer, effective March 14, 2022.

Davidson, who served as Curaleaf CFO from 2019-2020 and as chief operating officer until now, will serve in the CFO role while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Current CFO Ranjan Kalia is leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities.

Boris Jordan executive chairman of the board of Curaleaf Holdings, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.